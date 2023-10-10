Valdes-Scantling had one reception (on two targets) for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory versus the Vikings.

Valdes-Scantling has just a single catch on two targets to his name in each of the last three contests and no more than two in a game through the first five weeks, so it's likely not worth rostering the veteran wideout in most formats. An injury or two in the passing attack won't change much either, as MVS still led wideouts in offensive snaps (65 percent) while producing next to nothing in the box score, so there's little upside to his profile at this point.