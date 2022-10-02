Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers.
After being deemed a non-participant Thursday, Valdes-Scantling returned to a limited practice session Friday, setting the stage for him to give it a go Sunday night. Through his first three games with Kansas City, he's compiled a modest 10-105-0 receiving line, but as long as steady snaps and targets (seven in each of his last two games) are the norm for the wideout, he'll have a chance to make his mark in the coming weeks if he's able to continue building on-field chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
