Valdes-Scantling secured four of seven targets for 48 yards in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The speedster put together a solid effort overall while tying for second on the team in catches and checking in third in receiving yardage. Valdes-Scantling was also behind just JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce in targets, and the fifth-year pro has encouragingly drawn 18 looks from Patrick Mahomes through three games. Valdes-Scantling's next opportunity to improve on a serviceable start to his Chiefs tenure comes in a tough road assignment versus the Buccaneers in Week 4.