Valdes-Scantling hauled in three of four passes for 111 yards and no touchdowns during Sunday's 44-23 win at San Francisco.

Valdes-Scantling had his best outing as a Chief in terms of receiving yards, which was powered by two of the three longest plays of the game for the team, a 40-yard grab in the second quarter and a 57-yarder in the final period. The receptions marked his first of the campaign of 40-plus yards, but he also played a season-low 55 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday. He remains hit-or-miss on a weekly basis, but working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes means Valdes-Scantling can hit for big plays at a moment's notice.