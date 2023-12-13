Valdes-Scantling secured two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills.

Valdes-Scantling continued his disappointing season Sunday, catching just two passes for the second straight week. The veteran wideout played 22 of the Chiefs' 66 offensive snaps, behind Rashee Rice (56), Justin Watson (36), Kadarius Toney (29) and Sky Moore (23). Since Kansas City's Week 9 bye, Valdes-Scantling is roughly averaging a 45 percent snap share compared to the 61 percent average he saw in the first eight games. Seeing such limited opportunities, the 29-year-old is an untrustworthy fantasy option in most formats. he'll look to make the most of his opportunities in Week 15 when the Chiefs visit the Patriots.