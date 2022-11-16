Valdes-Scantling (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

The same goes for JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen), with the trio's status worth monitoring closely ahead of Sunday's night's game against the Chargers. For now, Kansas City's top available wideouts are Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.

