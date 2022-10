Valdes-Scantling (abdomen), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's prime-time matchup against the Buccaneers, is expected to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Valdes-Scantling was able to practice in limited fashion Friday, which seemed to indicate he'd be available to play, and it appears since that point things have been positive in terms of his status for Sunday. Expect the Chiefs to officially confirm the news closer to the aforementioned 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.