Valdes-Scantling caught 1 of 3 targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 34-28 victory against the Broncos.
Valdes-Scantling has played around half the offensive snaps in each of the last three games, a far cry from the 70-plus percent he played in nearly every game through Week 11. MVS still drew 11 targets in the two previous games but received just three Sunday. He has gone over 100 receiving yards just once all season and has just one receiving touchdown to his name, so Valdes-Scantling can be left on the waiver wire in most formats.
