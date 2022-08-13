Valdes-Scantling started Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, catching one pass for 11 yards.
Valdes was targeted twice in Patrick Mahomes' lone drive. His lone catch kept the drive alive on third down. Mecole Hardman was the only other wideout targeted by Mahomes, with JuJu Smith-Schuster failing to receive a look.
