Valdes-Scantling (illness) recorded one reception on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers.

Valdes-Scantling was battling an illness during practice this week, but he was ultimately cleared from the injury report prior to Sunday night's tilt. The veteran wideout wasn't able to step up with several key Kansas City receivers missing from action, instead posting one of his poorer stat lines of the year. JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are currently questionable for next Sunday's tilt against the Rams, so MVS may have an opportunity to redeem himself after disappointing in this fill-in start.