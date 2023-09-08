Valdes-Scantling secured both targets for 48 yards in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

The veteran speedster led the Chiefs in yardage, with the highlight of his night a 34-yard third-down grab late in the first half on a drive that culminated in a four-yard Blake Bell touchdown. However, Valdes-Scantling disappointingly didn't see any uptick in volume despite the absence of Travis Kelce (knee), with his two targets less than the amount he saw in all but four games last season and postseason. MVS will aim to bounce back in a Week 2 road matchup a week from Sunday versus a Jaguars team he scored two touchdowns against over two games in 2022.