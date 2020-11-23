site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Martinas Rankin: Back from COVID list
Ranking (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 26-year-old returns to the active roster after spending one week on the COVID-19 list. Rankin spent the first half of the season on the PUP list and has yet to see game action.
