Chiefs' Martinas Rankin: Injury may be season-ending
Rankin (knee) is believed to have suffered a season-ending injury to his patella during Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rankin plays a reserve role along Kansas City's offensive line, and injuries to Eric Fisher (groin) and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) have thrust him into a core position in recent weeks. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday. In the event that Rankin is indeed done for the year, the Chiefs will be a strong candidate to sign another offensive lineman to the active roster.
