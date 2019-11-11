Play

Rankin was placed on injured reserve Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Rankin suffered a patella injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans and he's now being shut down for the rest of the season. Kansas City signed Jackson Barton from the Colts' practice squad to help replenish depth on a Chiefs team that's also worrying about guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and tackle Eric Fisher (sports hernia).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories