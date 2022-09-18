Ammendola nailed 2 of 2 field goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during Thursday's 27-24 victory versus the Chargers.

Ammendola made a spot appearance for the Chiefs with Harrison Butker (ankle) out of commission Thursday and made the most of the opportunity. While the Chiefs will likely waive him once Butker is clear of injury, Ammendola's perfect accuracy could earn him some looks later from other teams needing a kicker.