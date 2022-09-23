Ammendola is slated to be the Chiefs' placekicker Sunday at Indianapolis with Harrison Butker (ankle) unavailable for a second game in a row, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Butker sprained his left ankle in the season opener and hasn't practiced or played in the meantime. Ammendola filled in for the six-year pro Week 2 against the Chargers, making both field-goal attempts and all three of his point-after tries. Considering he's attached to the high-power Kansas City offense, Ammendola is a decent fill-in option for as long as Butker is sidelined.