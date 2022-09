Ammendola has been elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers.

With Harrison Butker out with a left ankle injury, Ammendola will handle Kansas City's kicking duties Thursday, which gives him some Week 2 fantasy streaming appeal while working behind the team's Patrick Mahomes-led offense. Butker will now target a potential return to action when the Chiefs face the Colts on the road on Sept. 25.