The Chiefs signed Araiza on Thursday, NFL.com reports.

Araiza, who was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, was released before the start of that season in the wake of a civil lawsuit he was named in at the time. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Araiza's contract with the Chiefs is a minimum deal with an injury split. Tommy Townsend, who has served as the team's punter over the last for years, is eligible to become a free agent next month.