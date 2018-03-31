Chiefs' Matt McGloin: Joins Chiefs
McGloin signed a contract with the Chiefs on Friday.
McGloin was briefly on the Texans 53-man roster in November after spending training camp with the Eagles. The 28-year-old shoulder slot in as the No. 3 quarterback for the Chiefs behind Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne.
