Chiefs' Matt Moore: Another start on tap
Moore is slated to start Sunday's game against the Vikings, with fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) having been made inactive for the contest, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Mahomes has progressed to the point where it looks like he has a realistic chance to return to action as soon as Week 10 against the Titans, but Moore will draw another start Sunday against a 6-2 Vikings team that has won four straight. It's not an ideal matchup for Moore, but he's a Week 9 lineup option for those who roster Mahomes as well as those who need a bye-week QB plug in, with four teams off this week. Additionally, the veteran signal caller is a lower-cost DFS option for those looking for save budget for other positions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...