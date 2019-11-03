Moore is slated to start Sunday's game against the Vikings, with fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) having been made inactive for the contest, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Mahomes has progressed to the point where it looks like he has a realistic chance to return to action as soon as Week 10 against the Titans, but Moore will draw another start Sunday against a 6-2 Vikings team that has won four straight. It's not an ideal matchup for Moore, but he's a Week 9 lineup option for those who roster Mahomes as well as those who need a bye-week QB plug in, with four teams off this week. Additionally, the veteran signal caller is a lower-cost DFS option for those looking for save budget for other positions.