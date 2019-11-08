Patrick Mahomes is in line to return from a knee injury and replace Moore as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Tennessee, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Coach Andy Reid mentioned the possibility of a late setback changing the plan, but it sounds like Mahomes will be fine to play after he was a full practice participant all week. Moore did nice work as the starter the past two weeks, completing 69 percent of passes for 7.6 yards per attempt, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.