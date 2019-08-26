The Chiefs will sign Moore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Chad Henne having suffered a fractured ankle that will sideline him indefinitely, the Chiefs acted quickly by adding Moore to back up Patrick Mahomes. Moore won't see any regular-season action unless Mahomes suffers an injury, or the there's garbage-time snaps to be had at some point, but he is a clear upgrade over both Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur.

