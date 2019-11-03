Moore completed 25 of 35 passes for 275 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles but lost neither, recovering one himself.

For the second straight game against an NFC North opponent, Moore excelled in place of Patrick Mahomes (knee) and gave his team a chance to win. Unlike Week 8 against the Packers, his efforts were rewarded with a win Sunday, as Moore helped lead two short late fourth-quarter drives to bring Kansas City back from a 23-20 deficit and ultimately secure a much-needed home victory. Moore continued to demonstrate good command of the offense by hitting seven different pass catchers on the afternoon, and if Mahomes indeed returns as expected Week 10, he'll have done a standout job in keeping the team afloat during the star quarterback's two-game-plus absence.