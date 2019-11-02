Moore is in line to start Sunday's game against the Vikings with fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes is expected to work out on the field prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but the Chiefs aren't optimistic that the 2018 MVP will be able to play, activating Chad Henne (ankle) from injured reserve as a result. In the inevitable event Mahomes is ruled out, Henne would back up Moore, who was excellent in last week's start against the Packers, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes.