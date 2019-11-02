Chiefs' Matt Moore: Likely set for another start
Moore is in line to start Sunday's game against the Vikings with fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mahomes is expected to work out on the field prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but the Chiefs aren't optimistic that the 2018 MVP will be able to play, activating Chad Henne (ankle) from injured reserve as a result. In the inevitable event Mahomes is ruled out, Henne would back up Moore, who was excellent in last week's start against the Packers, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 injury report: Stars in doubt
James Conner looks like he'll miss Week 9. T.Y. Hilton looks like he'll miss several weeks....
-
Fantasy Fallout: Gordon joins Seahawks
Ben Gretch breaks down the Seahawks claiming Josh Gordon, including what it means for Gordon,...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...