Moore completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 267 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

Moore filled in for the injured Patrick Mahomes (knee), and the veteran backup kept the Chiefs' offense humming and barely skipping a beat. The 35-year-old's play is even more impressive when you consider the difficulty of opponent and the fact that he hasn't started a game since 2017. Mahomes' status for Week 9's matchup with the Vikings is currently unknown, but it would be tough to gamble on Moore posting favorable numbers if he is asked to make another start against a Minnesota defense that has been even tougher against the pass than Green Bay this season.