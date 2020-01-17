Chiefs' Matt Moore: Questionable to face Titans
Moore (illness) is officially questionable for the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee on Sunday.
Moore managed to log a limited practice Friday after beginning the week with back-to-back DNPs. He appears to have a good shot at suiting up Sunday, but in the event that Moore were to miss any time, Chad Henne would serve as the backup to Patrick Mahomes.
