Chiefs' Matt Moore: Solid as backup in 2019
Moore completed 59 of 91 pass attempts for 659 yards and four touchdowns in six appearances -- including two starts -- in the 2019 regular season. He didn't play a snap during the postseason.
Moore led Kansas City's offense on three occasions while Patrick Mahomes was sidelined with a dislocated kneecap, and he did enough to carve out two wins during that span while logging a 4:0 TD:INT ratio. Given his success when called upon as a backup last season, the Chiefs may be inclined to pursue another contract to keep the 35-year-old signal-caller around for 2020.
