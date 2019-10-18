Chiefs' Matt Moore: Solid in emergency duty
Moore entered the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos on Thursday at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter in relief of Patrick Mahomes (knee) and completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.
Moore is on the roster precisely for scenarios such as the one that unfolded Thursday, and the veteran's experience paid off nicely. Moore remained free of turnovers and ultimately threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the latter part of the fourth quarter to help seal the road win for the Chiefs. Moore likely knocked off plenty of rust with Thursday's performance after having come into the night with just one pass attempt since the 2017 season, and he brings a proven history of being able to keep an offense afloat for multiple games if called upon. Mahomes has already been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap according to James Palmer of NFL Network, and more clarity should be gained on how long his recovery timeline might be after an MRI on Friday.
