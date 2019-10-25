Chiefs' Matt Moore: Starting Sunday, as expected
Moore will start in place of Patrick Mahomes (kneecap) on Sunday night against the Packers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Moore came in in relief of Mahomes last Thursday at Denver when the latter dislocated his right kneecap on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter. The vast majority of Moore's production came on a 57-yard touchdown connection with Tyreek Hill, as he finished with 117 yards on 10-for-19 passing. As the Chiefs took the field this week, Mahomes looked surprisingly spry and even practiced in a limited capacity, but ultimately the team kept his expected multi-week recovery in mind and ruled him out Friday. Moore will have all of the Chiefs' primary weapons at his disposal with the return of Sammy Watkins (hamstring) as he looks to take advantage of Green Bay's 21st-ranked pass defense (252.1 yards per game).
