Chiefs' Matt Moore: Uncertain for another start
Moore's role for Week 9 against Minnesota is up in the air, with fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) considered a game-time decision, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is good news for fantasy managers, as the Chiefs likely will place Mahomes on the active list if they don't think he's ready to start. Moore filled in capably last week against Green Bay, completing 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He'll face another solid defense if he gets the Week 9 start, with the Chiefs playing host to the Vikings.
