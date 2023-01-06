The Chiefs elevated Wright from the practice squad Friday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

The fact that Kansas City is using one of its two allotted practice-squad elevations on Wright signals that Harrison Butker (back) -- who is listed as questionable -- is unlikely to play Saturday against the Raiders. If that's the case and Butker is placed on the inactive list ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, Wright would step in to handle kicking duties for Kansas City. For fantasy leagues still playing out Week 18 that include a kicker spot, Wright could be worthy of a pickup, given that he'll be tied to one of the NFL's most prolific offenses. Moreover, unlike several teams playing this week, the Chiefs have something to play for, as a win over the Raiders or a Bills loss to the Patriots would lock Kansas City in as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.