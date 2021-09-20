Hardman had five receptions (eight targets) for 55 yards in Sunday's 36-35 loss to the Ravens.

Hardman saw a huge uptick in targets due to the Ravens constantly doubling Tyreek Hill for the majority of the contest. The 23-year-old could have had a much bigger fantasy impact if Patrick Mahomes didn't uncharacteristically overthrow him on a would-be deep touchdown in the first half. Hardman has the pure speed to put up some big numbers in a given week, but he remains behind both Hill and Travis Kelce in the pecking order, so there will be some inconsistency as the season progresses. The Chargers are up next for Hardman and the Chiefs next Sunday.