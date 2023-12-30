Hardman (thumb) has been activated off IR in advance of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

In conjunction with the transaction, the Chiefs removed Hardman's 'questionable' designation for the contest, which sets the stage for the wideout to see his first game action since Week 11. He'll give the team some added WR depth in Week 17, with Kadarius Toney out with a hip injury, but with eight catches on 10 targets for 41 yards in four games with Kansas City thus far, Hardman profiles as a fantasy dart in his looming return to action.