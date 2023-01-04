Hardman (abdomen) has been activated from IR ahead of Saturday's game against the Raiders.

Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, will bolster the Chiefs' pass-catching depth for the team's regular season finale and upcoming playoff run. It remains to be seen what the team's plans for Hardman will be in Week 18, given that he was limited at practice Wednesday, but when healthy enough to log a full allotment of snaps, the 2019 second-rounder brings speed and experience to a wideout corps that also features JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney. Prior to missing time with an abdomen issue, Hardman caught 25 of his 34 targets for 297 yards and four TDs in eight games.