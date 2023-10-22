Hardman is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

With Justin Watson out with an elbow injury, Hardman -- who rejoined the Chiefs in a trade with the Jets on Wednesday -- will bolster the team's WR depth in Week 7. In his first game back with the franchise that drafted him in 2019, it remains to be seen how much work Hardman will see, but in the coming weeks, he could push for snaps in a Kansas City wideout corps that also includes Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross.