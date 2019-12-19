Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Added to Week 16 injury report
Hardman (glute) was limited at practice Thursday.
Hardman was added to the Chiefs' Week 16 injury report Thursday, so his status is worth monitoring in advance of Sunday night's game against the Bears. Though Hardman has logged six TDs in 14 games to date, he remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option, given his sporadic volume in Kansas City's passing attack. The 2019 second-rounder parlayed his 14 snaps in Week 15's win over the Broncos into one catch (on two targets) for 10 yards.
