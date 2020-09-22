Hardman reeled in two of his three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Hardman's final line didn't really inspire a ton of confidence, and his increased playing time came as a result of Sammy Watkins (head) leaving the game. His snap percentage increased from 29 percent to 65 percent in Week 2, hinting that Hardman could have a big workload on tap if Watkins misses time beyond Sunday's tilt.