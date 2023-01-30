Hardman (pelvis) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.

Hardman stayed down after making an 11-yard catch in the third quarter. That play brought Hardman up to two catches for 10 yards on three targets, along with seven yards on two rushing attempts. He was playing for the first time since Week 9 due to an injured pelvis, and the wide receiver appears to have aggravated that injury.

