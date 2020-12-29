Hardman logged three catches for 24 yards on six targets and rushed once for 20 yards in Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

On a positive note, Hardman sported his largest offensive snap count percentage (61) since his 68 percent mark back in Week 9 when Sammy Watkins was sidelined. That was likely the result of the Chiefs being in a tight one with the Falcons, though the second-year wideout could see a bit more action next week if the staff elects to hold out or limit the work of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to ensure their health for the postseason with the No. 1 seed in the AFC already locked up.