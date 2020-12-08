Hardman hauled in one of his three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's contest versus the Broncos.

Hardman logged 33 percent or fewer offensive snaps for a third straight week, with the first occurrence coming even while Sammy Watkins was still unavailable. At this point, he's droppable in most redraft formats and is simply a dynasty project with hopes of an expanded role next year, when both Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are set to see their contracts with the club expire.