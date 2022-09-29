Hardman (heel) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Hardman sat out Wednesday's session, but his return to practice Thursday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. Friday's injury report will determine whether or not the wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared for Week 4 action.
