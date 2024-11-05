Hardman (shoulder) has returned to Monday night's game against the Buccaneers, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
The punt and kick returner injured his shoulder in the first quarter on a punt return. Hardman did not record a catch before exiting. The sixth-year pro has just six catches for 58 yards on the year.
