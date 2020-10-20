Hardman failed to haul in his only target during Monday's game versus the Bills.

Even with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) sidelined Monday, Hardman played just 40 percent of the offensive snaps and was unable to get anything done on the plays he was in the game. Demarcus Robinson led the wideouts with 95 percent of the snaps played and looks to have clearly overtaken Hardman, which isn't a great sign for a player in Hardman who many experts pegged as a breakout candidate in 2020. He'll aim to get involved again in Week 7 versus a Broncos defense that held the Patriots to just 12 points Sunday.