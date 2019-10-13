Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Catches all four targets
Hardman caught all four of his targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Texans.
Hardman tied for second on the team in receptions and finished behind only Tyreek Hill in receiving yards among Chiefs wideouts. While Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was inactive for this one, it was encouraging to see Hardman maintain a role with the rest of the team's top pass-catchers in uniform. He should see a handful of targets Thursday against the Broncos, but he'll be rather big-play dependant to contribute for fantasy owners.
