Hardman caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

On a day when the Chiefs offense was clicking, Hardman was not a major part of the game plan and saw just one target in the passing game. The veteran wideout operated as the Chiefs' No. 3 receiver, playing behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster while playing 46 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Though the wideout has the ability to make big plays, Hardman's limited opportunities make him hard to trust in a Week 5 matchup with the Raiders.