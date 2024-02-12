Hardman recorded three receptions on three targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers.

Hardman was acquired by the Chiefs at the trade deadline but was sidelined by a thumb injury for most of the remaining games in the regular season. He also played a minimal role in the playoffs, including the AFC Championship Game, when he was on the field for only one offensive snap. However, Hardman came through on the biggest stage, catching a three-yard touchdown in overtime to deliver a walk-off Super Bowl win for the Chiefs. He also tallied a 52-yard catch early in the second quarter, accounting for the team's longest play from scrimmage. Hardman will hit free agency this offseason, and he'll likely find a short-term deal as a depth pass-catching option.