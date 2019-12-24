Play

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Comes up empty

Hardman was not targeted in Sunday's game against the Bears.

Hardman did log 35 percent of the offensive snaps, an increase from less than 25 in each of the last two tilts, but it didn't turn into anything this week. The rookie is a touchdown-dependent DFS dart at this point, but he could work his way into a larger role in future seasons.

