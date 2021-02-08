Hardman secured two of six targets for four yards during Kansas City's 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Hardman was relatively productive in Kansas City's last two playoff games, with 58 receiving yards against the Browns and a score versus the Bills, but during Super Bowl LV he made a handful of impactful mistakes on both offense and special teams. The second-year wideout looked to be on a different page than Patrick Mahomes all night, and he failed to turn his head in time on two of the occasions that he was targeted in the first half. He also appeared to have been offsides while attempting to block a field goal. Hardman was considered a raw prospect when the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and with Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson both scheduled for free agency the 22-year-old could be staring down increased opportunity for 2021, but at this point it's clear that Hardman still has a ways to go in his development. Through 16 regular season games in 2020, Hardman caught 41 of 62 targets for 560 yards and four scores.