Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Hardman (abdomen) could return from injured reserve for the Chiefs' Week 15 game in Houston, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Reid noted that Hardman has resumed running and is "doing well" in his recovery from the abdominal injury, leaving the Chiefs optimistic that the receiver might be ready to go when he's first eligible to come off IR in Week 15. Once Hardman is back in the mix, he may have to compete with Kadarius Toney (hamstring) for a regular spot alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in three-receiver sets. Toney has showed some intriguing playmaking skills in his first three games with the Chiefs, but the hamstring injury has kept him off the field for the past two contests and has perhaps stalled some of momentum he may have had in surpassing Hardman on the depth chart.