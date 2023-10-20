When asked Friday about Hardman's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers, coach Andy Reid said "we'll see, but it's going in that direction," Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hardman was acquired via trade from the Jets on Wednesday. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City -- eclipsing 500 yards in three of them -- so Hardman likely doesn't need much time to relearn the playbook. While the speedster could get a chance to shine right away against a Chargers defense that's allowing a league-high 220.8 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, Hardman would likely have a limited role Sunday if he's given the green light to play.